KiDi expresses excitement over success of ‘Lomo Lomo’, teases new album

Kidii Kidi

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Afrobeats star KiDi's latest single, “Lomo lomo,” featuring Black Sherif, has become a viral sensation, topping charts across Africa and gaining massive streams. In an interview, KiDi expressed gratitude for the success and hinted at a new album, highlighting the collaborative spirit in music.



Source: 3news