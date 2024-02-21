KiDi hints at releasing new song on Thursday

KiDi

Ghanaian singer KiDi has issued an apology to his fans for the delay in releasing new music.

The artist expressed his regret for keeping fans waiting and promised that the upcoming release would mark the beginning of a new era for his music. He indicated that the new song would be laucnhed on Thursday.



In a post on Facebook, KiDi wrote, "Sorry for the wait. Meet me here on Thursday! Welcome to a new era [siren emojis] #NewMusic,"

KiDi's fans would definitely be anticipating the new release as the artist prepares to introduce a fresh phase in his musical journey.