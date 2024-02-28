KiDi unveils swimwear brand for women alongside new single release

KiDi

In conjunction with the launch of his latest single, 'Danger,' musician KiDi has introduced his line of swimwear designed specifically for women.

During an interview with Joy Prime's IB, the 'Liquor' singer emphasized that his swimwear collection is exclusively available to select fans and not for public sale.



He stated, "It's not branching out. You know that artistes, we have different facets to us; there is fashion, there is lifestyle, there is the music so we are just expanding."



KiDi elaborated on his motivation for creating the swimwear for women, expressing his profound admiration for them.



He remarked, "I love women. Not in the sugar daddy kind of love. I really appreciate women. I feel like women bring so much value to our lives. If you look back, all the people that raised us are women. They are the strongest people so I just love women. That is it."

'Danger' is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 29, 2024.



The introduction of KiDi's women's swimwear line further cements his position as one of the most influential figures in Ghana's music industry.



Since his breakthrough in 2017, KiDi has left a significant imprint on the music scene, embarking on global tours, securing prestigious awards, and establishing himself as a household name.