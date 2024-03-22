KiDi urges swift action to rectify internet disruptions

KiDi

Ghanaian artist, KiDi, has urged telecommunications authorities to swiftly address internet disruption issues, emphasizing the imminent danger to businesses.

In a recent statement, KiDi highlighted the adverse impact of internet outages on businesses, stressing their heavy reliance on online services for operations, which jeopardizes both their stability and employment opportunities.



KiDi emphasized the personal repercussions, citing a decline in online streams for his music, attributing it directly to internet disruptions.



He emphasized the urgency for resolution, asserting that internet disruptions not only affect businesses but also disrupt daily life, calling for prompt action from authorities.



The call comes amidst recent undersea fiber optic cable cuts, disrupting mobile network operations since March 14, causing widespread internet outages nationwide.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has notified the public of the ongoing outage, indicating that it may take up to five weeks to resolve the issues and restore normalcy.



