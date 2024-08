Kidi

Source: StarrFm

Ghanaians can expect a hip-hop collaboration between Black Sherif and Kidi, as hinted by Kidi in a recent interview.

The track, titled "Lomo Lomo," merges Kidi's Afrobeat style with Black Sherif's hip-hop flair.

The collaboration has been in the works for a year, showcasing their musical synergy and expanding their global reach.



