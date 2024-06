Kidi and Mr. Drew

Source: 3news

Ghanaian artist Kidi responded to Mr. Drew's remarks about losing the TGMA Best Collaboration award.

Mr. Drew believed his song "Case" should have won over Kidi's "Liquor."



Kidi sarcastically responded via video, sparking reactions.

Despite disappointment, Mr. Drew harbors no animosity.



The 2024 TGMA saw Stonebwoy winning six awards, including Artist of the Year.



