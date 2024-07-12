Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kiekie's massive make-up haul at MAC!

IMG 4807 KieKie in 'Shopaholic' YouTube series

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Get ready for an epic MAC makeup haul with KieKie at the MAC Ikeja Store! Join her as she dives into a treasure trove of must-have makeup products, sharing her favorites and hilarious reactions. KieKie reveals her top picks and beauty secrets for 2024, from foundations to lipsticks and eyeshadows to bronzers. This fun-filled vlog features a blend of affordable and luxury cosmetics, perfect for makeup enthusiasts.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live