King Promise makes history as first African artist to perform live in Singapore

King Promise

Ghanaian afrobeats sensation King Promise has once again shattered records, this time by completely selling out his highly anticipated tour across Asia.

The multiple award-winning artist enthusiastically took to social media platforms to express his excitement and anticipation in bringing his electrifying performances to his fans across the continent.



The groundbreaking tour begins with a mesmerizing live performance by King Promise at the Tipsy Unicorn Beach House in Singapore on April 26, marking a historic moment for African music on Singaporean soil.



Following his groundbreaking performance in Singapore, King Promise is set to enrapture audiences in Bali on Saturday and Jakarta on Sunday, promising unforgettable experiences for his fans in each destination.