King Promise returns from successful Asia tour

King Promise

Ghanaian artist, King Promise, has concluded his inaugural tour of Asia, receiving an enthusiastic welcome upon his return to the country.

During his Asian tour, King Promise captivated audiences in Singapore, Bali, and Indonesia, showcasing his musical prowess to new international fans.



Videos from the performances demonstrate King Promise's burgeoning popularity in Asia, highlighting the significant impact of his music in the region.



On Sunday, May 5, 2024, King Promise arrived at Kotoka International Airport to an outpouring of support from family, friends, and fans.



Speaking to the media, King Promise expressed gratitude for the opportunity to connect with his Asian fanbase and represent Ghana on the international stage.

He emphasized the tour's role in promoting Ghana and its music globally, underscoring its importance as a milestone in his career.



