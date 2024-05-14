King Promise sets sights on O2 arena for spectacular show

King Promise

King Promise unveiled his grand aspirations of filling the O2 Arena in the very near future.

The talented musician in an interview with Naa Ashokor and Berla Mundi on Tv3 expressed his eagerness to host a show at the esteemed 20k O2 Arena.



He’s primed for an album launch and a global tour, aiming to make waves worldwide.



When questioned about the possibility of an event at the O2 Arena, he described it as a dream come true.



King Promise isn’t merely dreaming; he’s backed by experience. Having graced the stage three times as a guest, he's no stranger to its grandeur.



With his international exposure and current status as one of Ghana's most dynamic artists, the VGMA Artist of the Year nominee is ready for any challenge.



Industry insiders are buzzing with excitement, touting King Promise as the ideal candidate for the gig.

This chatter amplified after Medikal’s recent sold-out show at the 2k-seater Indigo venue.



While Medikal’s success was impressive, the ultimate prize is the main auditorium, and King Promise appears to be the perfect artist at the moment to make history.



Following the footsteps of Ghanaian music icons like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kidi, and Kuame Eugene, King Promise aims to propel Ghanaian music to new global heights.



As anticipation builds around his potential O2 Arena show, so does the excitement for what could be a revolutionary moment in Ghanaian music history.



With his talent, experience, and unyielding ambition, King Promise is poised to shine on the world stage, paving the way for future generations of Ghanaian artists.