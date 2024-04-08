King Promise supports fans with fees and medical bills

King Promise

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste King Promise has exhibited remarkable generosity by assisting his fans with various expenses, including school fees, medical bills, and educational resources.

Using social media platform X (formerly Twitter), King Promise initiated a giveaway spree on Saturday, encouraging fans to share their pressing concerns so he could offer assistance.



In a playful reference to his song lyrics, he humorously stated, “I know I said ‘I get matter for my head’ on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too? Tell me, make I see how we fit solve am.”





I know i said “i get matter for my head” on Paris, but which matter you get for your head too ? tell me make i see how we fit solve am …. — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) April 6, 2024

Guys help me thank @IamKingPromise some few mins ago I told @IamKingPromise about my health condition and he straight away sent me funds to help me deal with the condition. Thank you so much Boss, may God bless you abundantly ???????? pic.twitter.com/xJq07SA2E0 — King Promise Helped Me (@ThnxKingPromise) April 6, 2024

Prompted by his call, fans responded by sharing their needs, and King Promise took action by providing help wherever possible.





Among his acts of kindness, he covered the school fees for three individuals and contributed towards medical bills for several others.



Moreover, King Promise demonstrated his commitment to education by collaborating with a non-profit organization to donate 60 dual desks to students of Ankaase D.A Basic School in the Krachi-West district of the Oti region.



