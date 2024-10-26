Kissing scenes in movies are not real – Nadia Buari

Nadia Buari

Source: 3news

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari recently discussed the staged nature of kissing scenes in movies, explaining that they are crafted to appear real but involve no actual feelings.

In an interview on The Afternoon Show on October 23, 2024, Buari shared that the intent is to convince viewers, but for the actors, it’s purely professional, with no emotions involved due to the presence of crew members.



Buari, who is back from a hiatus, stars in the upcoming film Forever in a Night, premiering November 9, 2024, at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

The film also features Godwin Namboh, Samera Buari, Queenstar Anaafi, and Fred Sarpong.



