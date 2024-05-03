Koda could have prevented prophecy fulfillment by visiting Pastor - Ajagurajah

Ajagurajah

Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach, Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, suggests that the late gospel musician Koda could have averted the prophecy of his demise by visiting the pastor who prophesied it.

Ajagurajah, speaking on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, highlighted that Koda's death might not have been inevitable had he or someone close to him approached the pastor who made the prophecy.



Drawing from biblical examples, Ajagurajah referenced instances where prophesied deaths were prevented through prayer and action.



He emphasized the significance of honoring prophecies, citing personal practices as an illustration of how proactive measures can prevent adverse outcomes.

Ajagurajah explained that while prayers are essential, proactive steps, such as reaching out to the source of the prophecy, are crucial in averting foreseen events.



He concluded by underlining the limitations of prayers alone, citing historical instances such as the crucifixion of Jesus Christ despite prayers being offered.