Kofi Biso drops highly anticipated new single 'Real Life'

Ghanaian versatile artiste, Kofi Biso has finally released his brand new single, "Real Life"

In an exclusive interview with RG news bitz, Biso revealed that "Real Life" was inspired by life's reality and his personal touch makes the song even more special, as fans can feel the emotion and passion that poured into every note.



The new record is a masterpiece that showcases Kofi Biso's incredible vocal range and songwriting skills. The song talks about a young youth looking or searching for greener pastures (riches) in a positive direction and its relatable lyrics are sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.



With its infectious beat and composition, "Real Life" is the perfect addition to any music lover's playlist.



This piece is a must-listen for anyone who loves great music. With its captivating melody, meaningful lyrics, and Kofi Biso's incredible talent, this song is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Biso has two solid Albums namely; Adwenfi (Bad Mind) and Gbedeka(One Day) to his credit, few other released singles and intend to blow minds with the new one.



