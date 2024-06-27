Entertainment

Kofi Kinaata congratulates Lilwin over nomination with ‘A Country Called Ghana’ movie

Image 91.png Artwork of the movie "A country called Ghana"

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata congratulates actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin on his nomination for 'A Country Called Ghana' at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata congratulates actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin on his nomination for 'A Country Called Ghana' at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany. Despite controversy and a tragic incident at the premiere, Kinaata praises the movie's impact on Ghanaian cinema and its collaboration with Nigerian stars.



