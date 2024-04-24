Kofi Kinaata criticizes Ghanaians prioritization of political parties over national interest

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has voiced concern over the prevalent allegiance of Ghanaians towards political parties at the expense of the nation's welfare.

In a recent interview monitored by Graphic Showbiz, the 'Susuka' hitmaker lamented the societal climate that inhibits discussions about critical issues for fear of political backlash and labeling.



Kinaata highlighted the pervasive trend where citizens prioritize party loyalty over addressing national challenges, citing it as a major impediment to progress.

Moreover, despite being approached by several politicians, including members of the Movement for Change, Kofi Kinaata emphasized that he has no plans to venture into politics.



He also disclosed the challenges he faces in publicly addressing issues like 'dumsor' (electricity outages), despite being an ambassador for the "See something, Say something" initiative. Kinaata cited personal experiences where even his household staff frequently complain about 'dumsor' but expressed reluctance to openly discuss the matter.