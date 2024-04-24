Kofi Kinaata declines political path due to truthfulness

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has stated that he won't pursue a career in politics because of his commitment to truthfulness. He emphasized that he prefers to focus on his music career rather than entering politics, where he believes truth is often sacrificed for popularity.

Kinaata expressed skepticism about his chances in politics, citing the public's preference for politicians who may not always tell the truth. Despite being approached by political parties, he remains uninterested, highlighting the challenges of advocating for change in a system driven more by party loyalty than national interest.

"We have been sweet talked by politicians over the years, but there's been little change," Kinaata noted, pointing out the entanglement of politics with party affiliations, which he believes impedes progress.