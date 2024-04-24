Kofi Kinaata explains shift from rap to singing post-Castro collaboration

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian highlife star, Kofi Kinaata, revealed why he transitioned from rap to singing, citing a pivotal moment after collaborating with the late Castro.

His feature on "Odo Pa" alongside Asamoah Gyan exposed him to a new audience, prompting the switch.



Kinaata acknowledged that his singing was more warmly received than his rap style, especially among corporate listeners.



He emphasized that the change wasn't about money but about connecting with his evolving audience.

His upcoming EP "Kofi OO Kofi," slated for release between May 3 and May 10, delves into various themes, including childhood memories, life lessons, and resilience.



The title reflects the support of his fans, signifying a new chapter in his music journey.