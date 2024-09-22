Entertainment

0

Kofi Kinaata involved in an accident [video]

Image 2024 09 22 153546403.png The accident occurred when a motorbike suddenly crossed their vehicle en route to an event

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata and his entourage have been involved in a serious head-on collision at Aboadze in the Western Region.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live