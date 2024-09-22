Kofi Kinaata involved in an accident [video]

Hiplife artiste, Kofi Kinaata and his entourage have been involved in a serious head-on collision at Aboadze in the Western Region.

The accident occurred when a motorbike suddenly crossed their vehicle while they were en route to an event.



In an update shared on his Twitter account, Kofi Kinaata confirmed the accident.



He expressed gratitude to his fans for their concern.



"On our way to an event in the Western Region, our car had a head on collision with a motorcycle at Aboadze, leading to an incident.

Thank you all for your concern. I’m in good health and sound mind. ????" he tweeted.



Though shaken by the experience, Kinaata assured that he is safe and in good health.



