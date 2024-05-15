Kofi Kinaata praises year of return for boosting Ghana

Kofi Kinaata

Highlife artist Kofi Kinaata commends the Year of Return initiative for its role in welcoming luminaries like Stevie Wonder to Ghana, expressing optimism about its developmental impact.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Kinaata emphasized the potential of diaspora engagement in Ghana's progress.



Reflecting on Stevie Wonder's visit, Kinaata noted the excitement generated by the initiative, citing its positive influence on foreign exchange and dispelling misconceptions about Ghana.

He highlighted the transformative power of firsthand experiences, suggesting that visits from diaspora members could lead to increased investment and development opportunities.



During a ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo conferred Ghanaian citizenship upon Stevie Wonder, recognizing his contributions to music and culture.