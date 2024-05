In an interview, he admits lacking management skills for musicians.

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata, known for Team Move FC, has explained his football investment over music signings.





Being a former footballer, he prefers investing in football, acknowledging not all good players make good coaches.

He trusts coaches to lead his team.



