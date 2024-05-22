Kofi Kinaata speaks at UN on migration as IOM Ghana Goodwill Ambassador

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata recently addressed high-level delegates at the 'International Dialogue on Migration' at the United Nations Headquarters, reflecting on his journey as the Goodwill Ambassador for IOM Ghana since 2017. He cited IOM's impactful work as his motivation for accepting the role.

Kinaata emphasized the significant influence of IOM in reintegrating returnees into their communities, drawing from their stories to create impactful music addressing migration issues.



Sharing personal challenges in songwriting about migration, Kinaata highlighted conversations with returnees as instrumental in crafting meaningful music resonating with their experiences.



In a poignant moment, Kinaata revealed how his music career steered him away from the dangers of stowaway, shedding light on the tough choices faced by migrants and the importance of IOM's mission.

His speech garnered admiration from the international delegation, recognizing the power of music in raising awareness about migration issues and praising Kinaata's dedication as a Goodwill Ambassador.



As a proud representative of Ghana, Kofi Kinaata continues advocating for migrant rights, showcasing the transformative role of music in fostering understanding and driving positive change.



Renowned for hits like ‘No Place like home,’ ‘Thy Grace,’ and his latest EP track ‘Saman,’ Kinaata's commitment to addressing irregular migration remains unwavering.