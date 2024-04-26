Kofi Kinaata unfazed by death prophecies

Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian highlife sensation, Kofi Kinaata, remains undeterred by recent death prophecies concerning his life, opting instead to entrust his fate to God.

Amidst a viral video featuring a pastor's dire prophecy, urging prayers for Kofi's safety from impending doom, the artist maintains his composure.



In the video, the pastor warns of sinister plans against Kofi Kinaata's life, prompting concerns among fans and followers.



In response, Kofi Kinaata, in an interview on Joy Prime’s morning show, acknowledges the prophecy's circulation but brushes it off with a calm demeanor.

Declining to dwell on the matter, Kofi expresses his disinterest in discussing the prophecy, indicating a steadfast resolve to remain unfazed.



Asserting his faith, Kofi reveals that he regularly receives such prophecies but remains resolute in his belief system, prioritizing his spiritual practices over external prognostications.