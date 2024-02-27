Kofi Mante tags Bisa Kdei as face of Highlife music after “Bad Boy” feature

Kofi Mante

Source: GNA

Fast-rising music star Kofi Mante has described Bisa Kdei as a towering figure in Highlife music and deserves commendations for his contributions and unwavering dedication to preserving Ghana’s rich music culture.

Kofi Mante’s comments come after he featured Bisa Kdei on his newly released ‘Bad Boy’ single, which is available across various music platforms.



According to Kofi Mante, the collaboration with Bisa Kdei represents a milestone in his musical journey, signalling his ascent to the upper echelons of the Ghanaian music scene.



"It is a dream come true and a milestone in my musical journey, signalling greater things to come. This is a testament to my talent and dedication, as well as a recognition of my potential to make a lasting impact in the industry."



In “Bad Boy,” single Kofi Mante pays homage to the legacy of highlife music, infusing the track with elements of the genre’s signature sound.



With its infectious rhythms and soulful melodies, the song captures the essence of Ghanaian music, transporting listeners to a world where tradition and modernity coexist in perfect harmony through music.



At the heart of the song comes Bisa Kdei, whose soul-stirring vocals breathe life into the music, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a bygone era.

As he reflects on the experience, Mante is quick to praise Kdei as the “face of Ghanaian music,” acknowledging his role in keeping the spirit of highlife alive for new audiences around the world.



In the heart of Suhum, where traditional rhythms intertwine with contemporary beats, Kofi Mante found inspiration in the sounds of his homeland.



As “Bad Boy” continues to captivate audiences far and wide, it serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of highlife music and the enduring legacy of artistes like Bisa Kdei.



Hailing from Suhum, a town known for its rich cultural heritage, Kofi Mante has always been driven by his love for music.



As he continues to promote “Bad Boy” and expand his musical horizons, Kofi Mante remains committed to pushing boundaries and breaking new ground.