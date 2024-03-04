Kojo Antwi’s residence reportedly engulfed in flames

Kojo Antwi's residence on fire

A distressing video circulating on social media captures the harrowing moment when fire tore through the home of renowned Ghanaian musician, Kojo Antwi.

The incident unfolded at Antwi’s residence in Kwashieman, prompting a swift response from the Ghana National Fire Service. Despite their efforts, the blaze inflicted significant damage on the property.



Antwi, celebrated for his fusion of Ghanaian highlife, Congolese soukous, Caribbean lovers rock, and African American soul and R&B, holds a revered status in the Ghanaian music industry. His contributions have not only earned him local acclaim but also international recognition.



The residence, holding immense sentimental value for Antwi and his family, now lies in ruins, marking a profound loss for the musician.



Watch the video below: