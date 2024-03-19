Kuami Eugene receiving treatment after accident - Lynx entertainment confirms

Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment has reassured the public that Kuami Eugene is receiving medical attention after his involvement in a road accident on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the N1 highway when Kuami Eugene's vehicle collided with a slow-moving tipper truck lacking proper lighting.



In a press release, Lynx Entertainment confirmed that both Kuami Eugene and his passenger sustained injuries but are fortunately receiving treatment.



"We appreciate the love and concern from fans and the media, but we ask for privacy as Kuami Eugene focuses on his recovery," the company stated.



The accident, which took place near the DSTV office towards the Dzorwulu traffic light in Accra, was witnessed by Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, an editor at Modern Ghana news portal.



Abugri, who was behind Kuami Eugene's car during the incident, highlighted the poor visibility on the dark N1 highway exacerbated by the tipper truck's lack of proper lighting.

He emphasized that Kuami Eugene's cautious driving likely prevented a more tragic outcome, given the circumstances.



Abugri also recounted assisting Kuami Eugene and his passenger by coordinating their transport to the hospital while staying behind to provide a witness account to the authorities.



Below is the statement from Lynx Entertainment:



