Kuami Eugene surprises Empress Gifty on her birthday with a ‘Watch Me’ duet

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Gospel artist Empress Gifty Adorye celebrated her birthday on October 25, 2024, by making cash donations to veteran Ghanaian female Gospel musicians, bringing smiles to their faces.

The celebration took a joyful turn when singer Kuami Eugene surprised Empress Gifty at the event.

Captured in a video by Zionfelix.net, the two shared a warm embrace and performed her new song Watch Me together.

Empress Gifty has recently praised Eugene for his support, adding to the excitement of her special day.

Read full article

Source: www.zionfelix.net