Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kufour once said I was the reason large numbers of women passionately support football – Grace Ashly

Grace As Grace Ashy

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Gospel singer Obaa Yaa Grace Ashly expressed gratitude to former President John Agyekum Kufour for acknowledging her role in boosting women's support for Ghanaian football.

Gospel singer Obaa Yaa Grace Ashly expressed gratitude to former President John Agyekum Kufour for acknowledging her role in boosting women's support for Ghanaian football. Despite her dedication and financial support for cheer teams, she lamented the lack of monetary backing from the Ghana Football Association since 2006.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline