Kumawood star denies dying movie career prompted music shift

Frank Naro

Kumasi-based actor Frank Osei, known as Frank Naro, rebuffs claims that his transition into music was a response to the decline of Ghana's movie industry.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Naro clarified that his musical inclination predates the challenges facing the film sector.



Naro asserted that his musical talent has been ingrained since childhood, contradicting assumptions linking his switch solely to industry woes.



He revealed a longstanding involvement in music, even during the movie industry's heyday, citing collaborations with Kwaku Manu on an unreleased album due to promotional constraints.



Despite industry fluctuations, Naro's commitment to music persisted.



His independent endeavors eventually led to a significant milestone: a two-year contract with Guru's NKZ music record label.

Naro views this endorsement as validation of his musical prowess, refuting any notion of opportunism in his career trajectory.



Emphasizing his artistic merit, Naro highlighted NKZ's investment in him as evidence of his musical aptitude.



He contends that his signing, as an emerging artist, underscores his inherent talent rather than a reaction to industry shifts.



Naro's narrative challenges assumptions about the motivations behind artists' career choices amid changing industry landscapes.