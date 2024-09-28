Entertainment

Kumchacha descends on Oboy Siki for calling staff members from Onua TV to Manhyia unwise

Kumchacha Shades2.png Prophet kumchacha

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Pastor Kumchacha responded to Oboy Siki's claim that those who accompanied Afia Pokua to apologize at Manhyia lack wisdom.

Ghanaian Pastor Kumchacha responded to Oboy Siki's claim that those who accompanied Afia Pokua to apologize at Manhyia lack wisdom. After their apology was rejected, Kumchacha criticized Oboy Siki, referencing their rivalry and making personal jabs about his appearance, escalating their ongoing feud.



