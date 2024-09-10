Entertainment

Kwabena Kwabena disappointed in the NPP government

Image 53 Edited.png Kwabena Kwabena

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena, who campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has expressed disappointment in the government's performance. He criticized Akufo-Addo for not addressing the worsening galamsey (illegal mining) issue, which has damaged water bodies and impacted water supply.



Source: Mynewsgh