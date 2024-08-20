Kwaku Bonsam exposes South African Pastor who came to his shrine for powers

Bonsam

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kweku Bonsam exposed a South African pastor during a TikTok live session, revealing his face and questioning him about items he was supposed to bring. Bonsam also announced that eight more pastors will visit his shrine for spiritual powers, promising to show them on a future live session.





