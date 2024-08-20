Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kwaku Bonsam exposes South African Pastor who came to his shrine for powers

Image 76.png Bonsam

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kweku Bonsam exposed a South African pastor during a TikTok live session, revealing his face and questioning him about items he was supposed to bring.

Ghanaian fetish priest Nana Kweku Bonsam exposed a South African pastor during a TikTok live session, revealing his face and questioning him about items he was supposed to bring. Bonsam also announced that eight more pastors will visit his shrine for spiritual powers, promising to show them on a future live session.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh