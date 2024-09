Kwaku Manu

Source: Tigpost

Actor Kwaku Manu revealed in an interview that he was the first Ghanaian actor to produce and upload films on YouTube.

He initially tried to get Agya Koo involved during Kumawood's slump but succeeded on his own with his debut film *Fire House* and short skits.

Manu emphasized his support for other filmmakers and noted YouTube's growing importance.



