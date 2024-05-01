Kwaku Manu reportedly rejected Mahama's car offer

Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has disclosed his decision to decline a vehicle gifted by former President John Dramani Mahama, citing size issues and a desire to aid colleagues in need.

Manu revealed that Mahama aimed to support the creative arts sector during his presidency by providing free vehicles to industry players.



However, Manu found the offered car too small for his needs, prompting his refusal.



Instead of accepting the vehicle, Manu requested that it be given to fellow creatives who lacked transportation to assist them in their pursuits.



Explaining his rejection, Manu emphasized the inadequacy of the car provided to him and his concern for his peers' welfare.

During Mahama's tenure, the government contemplated supplying cars to actors, according to Manu.



He clarified that his political affiliation was not widely known and debunked rumors of coercion into claiming NDC membership to receive a vehicle.



Manu suggested that such misunderstandings contribute to governmental challenges in supporting the creative arts sector.