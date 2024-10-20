Kweku Flick buries dad: Ras Nene, Gunshot, and other Stars mourn at funeral

Notable figures such as YouTuber Dr. Likee (Ras Nene), Gunshot, and Wasa Broni were present

Source: YEN News

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Flick recently buried his father, with many sympathizers and celebrities attending the funeral to support him.

Emotional videos from the event surfaced on social media, showing Kweku Flick and his family deeply mourning, with the rapper and his siblings reading a heartfelt tribute to their late father.



The videos moved many, with fans and followers expressing their condolences to Kweku Flick and his family during this difficult time.