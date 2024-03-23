Kwesi Arthur affirms commitment to music despite challenges with going independent

Kwesi Arthur

Rapper Kwesi Arthur has refuted speculations about his intention to quit the music industry following his departure from GroundUp Chale, his former management company.

During an interview on 3Music TV, the artist acknowledged the hurdles of transitioning to independence after being part of a structured system for years. He emphasized his perseverance by continuing to release music despite the challenges.



"When you leave the system, everything is brand new for you. Fortunately for me, I still kept pushing... If I would have stopped making music, it would have been then, in 2022," Kwesi Arthur stated.



Addressing concerns about his future in music, he highlighted his recent project launched under his own music company, created in tribute to his grandmother. He expressed determination not to abandon his musical journey.

Amidst rumors of discord with his former record label, Kwesi Arthur emphasized the need for legal scrutiny in contract negotiations, cautioning against hasty agreements driven by eagerness.



Having returned from residing in the US for several months, Kwesi Arthur affirmed his dedication to his music career, emphasizing his role in inspiring others and giving hope.