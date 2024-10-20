Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Kwesi Arthur spotted with his wife in Italy after packed show, Fans drool over her beauty

Screenshot 2024 10 20 172832.png Kwesi Arthur

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: YEN News

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has confirmed his marriage, making several public appearances with his wife.

Recently, photos of the couple in Italy surfaced online, delighting fans. His wife, a creative agency founder, has worked with top stars like producer DJ Juls and managed Kwesi Arthur’s London experiential stint in 2022.

Fans praised the couple, with many commenting on how a supportive partner has positively impacted Kwesi Arthur's life.

The couple was also spotted together at a wedding, where Kwesi’s wife shared sweet moments, captioning them “celebrating love with love.”





Read full article
Source: YEN News