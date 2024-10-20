Kwesi Arthur spotted with his wife in Italy after packed show, Fans drool over her beauty

Kwesi Arthur

Source: YEN News

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has confirmed his marriage, making several public appearances with his wife.

Recently, photos of the couple in Italy surfaced online, delighting fans. His wife, a creative agency founder, has worked with top stars like producer DJ Juls and managed Kwesi Arthur’s London experiential stint in 2022.



Fans praised the couple, with many commenting on how a supportive partner has positively impacted Kwesi Arthur's life.



The couple was also spotted together at a wedding, where Kwesi’s wife shared sweet moments, captioning them “celebrating love with love.”