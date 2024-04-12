Kwesi Arthur teams up with Grammy-winning producers for latest EP

Kwesi Arthur

Ghanaian hip-hop artist Kwesi Arthur has joined forces with two renowned American record producers for his upcoming EP project.

Currently based in the US, Kwesi Arthur is collaborating with Grammy winners Troy Taylor and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E. on his highly anticipated EP set for release in the near future.



Troy Taylor, a veteran in the music industry with three Grammy Awards to his name, has been instrumental in shaping R&B music over the past three decades. He has worked with iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Boyz II Men, Trey Songz, and Tyrese. Taylor, originally from New Haven, Connecticut, is recognized for discovering and nurturing talents such as Trey Songz through his company Songbook Entertainment.



Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., also a Grammy winner, hails from Benton Harbor, Michigan. Starting his production journey at the age of 15, C.N.O.T.E. has amassed an impressive portfolio with over seven thousand album placements, collaborating with notable artists including Gucci Mane, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, and Lil Bibby.



Both producers bring extensive experience and creative flair to Kwesi Arthur's latest project, promising fans an exciting blend of talents and musical influences.

In footage shared by TV3, Troy Taylor can be seen in studio sessions with Kwesi Arthur, crafting beats while the Ghanaian rapper passionately contributes his lyrics.



