Kyei Mensah celebrates 6 years in music

Kyei Mensah, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, burst onto the music scene six years ago with his debut single, "Nyame Bekyere."

The track showcased his professional artistry and spiritual depth, supported by the legendary producer Fred Kyei Mensah (his father) and the late Highlife star Kofi B.



Production was handled by acclaimed Gospel engineer Herbert Crassie and Stanley Adjetey.



In a recent interview with Class News, Kyei praised Maadwoa, the talented vocalist behind the song's backing vocals, for her precision.



"Nyame Bekyere," sung in Akan (Twi), invites listeners to reflect on the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac, emphasizing God's timely provision amid life's anxieties.

Kyei reflected on his memorable studio experience with producer Oshogbo and the talented musicians who contributed to the project.



He also recounted the challenges he faced while filming the music video, including dehydration.



Looking back, Kyei noted the song's impact on his career, affirming, “Good music will never die.”



