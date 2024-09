Sonnie Badu

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu emphasizes understanding the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community to support them effectively.

He links LGBTQ+ behaviors to feelings of insecurity and abuse, advocating for love, counseling, and spiritual deliverance.

Badu highlights the spiritual aspects of these issues, urging compassionate approaches to help individuals heal.



