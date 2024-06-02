LORD releases much anticipated 'L.T.T.W' (Lord To The World) EP

LTTW cover art

Source: Ameyaw Debrah

The highly awaited EP "LTTW" (Lord To The World) has finally dropped, featuring Ghanaian music heavyweights Medikal, Article Wan, and Kahpun.

With 5 tracks including collaborations like 'Living On Us' with Medikal and 'Bala Bala' with Article Wan, LORD's musical journey began at 11, reigniting at 21 with significant recognition.

Signed with "Hunta Productions," LORD's EP promises a blend of UK and Ghanaian hip-hop, poised to make a lasting impact in the music industry, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his crossover success after his previous hit "Stitches & Splashes" amassed over 60,000 views on YouTube.



