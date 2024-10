Ghanaian music collective La Même Gang has announced their third album, True Colors, set to release on November 1.

The group, comprising Darkovibes, $pacely, Kiddblack, RJZ, and Nxwrth, explores deeply personal experiences in the album’s themes.



La Même Gang has built a reputation for their genre-blending sound and impactful storytelling.

True Colors is expected to continue this trend and will be available on all major streaming platforms.



Their previous releases helped shape the Ghanaian music scene, and fans eagerly anticipate this latest project.



