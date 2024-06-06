Entertainment

Lady Gaga uses Taylor Swift lyric to shut down pregnancy speculation

Lady Hgaaha Lady Gaga

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Lady Gaga dispels pregnancy rumors with a TikTok using Taylor Swift's lyrics and emphasizes the importance of voting.

In the clip, she humorously denies being pregnant and redirects attention to voter registration.

Gaga encourages viewers to register on headcount.org while promoting her concert film "Chromatica World Tour" on HBO, hinting at her upcoming seventh album.

Through her playful response to gossip, she underscores the significance of civic engagement and encourages fans to focus on issues beyond celebrity rumors.

