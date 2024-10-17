Lifestyle

News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Lanzarote Spain, Europe

Lanzarote Spain, Europe ( Source Lonely Planet) Lanzarote, Spain, Europe

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: Lonely Planet

Intimately intertwined with the legacy of 20th-century lanzaroteño artist and environmentalist César Manrique, Lanzarote is an intriguing island with an utterly extraordinary geology of 300 volcanic cones, eerie blackened lava fields and the occasional bucolic, palm-filled valley.....

Intimately intertwined with the legacy of 20th-century lanzaroteño artist and environmentalist César Manrique, Lanzarote is an intriguing island with an utterly extraordinary geology of 300 volcanic cones, eerie blackened lava fields and the occasional bucolic, palm-filled valley.....



Read full article

Source: Lonely Planet