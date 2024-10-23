Entertainment

Laws in Ghana only apply to the poor – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena K Kwabena Kwabena

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena criticized the handling of an accident involving Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son, accusing police of unequal law enforcement based on wealth and status. He condemned juveniles driving recklessly and urged for better law enforcement, stressing that such tragedies should prompt responsible behavior.



Source: ZionFelix