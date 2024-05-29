Learn other paths in the music business else you’ll be famous and broke – Dada KD to Artistes

Dada K.D

Source: Mynewsgh

Highlife artist Dada K.D has advised aspiring musicians to diversify their skills beyond singing to succeed in the music industry.

He stresses that solely relying on singing talent results in financial struggle, as artists must pay various stakeholders along the supply chain.



By mastering songwriting, production, and other aspects, artists can reduce expenses and increase earnings.

Dada K.D highlights the disparity between artists' fame and financial stability, urging newcomers to prioritize financial literacy and explore alternative paths within the music business for sustainable success.



His insights underscore the importance of entrepreneurial mindset and multifaceted skill development in the music industry.



