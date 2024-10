Other popular songs included *Kal Ho Naa Ho* and *Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai*.

Source: BBC

BBC Asian Network has declared "Bole Chudiyan" from *Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham* as the UK's favorite noughties Bollywood song.

A panel selected the top track from 50 nominees, highlighting the era's significant musical contributions.

Other popular songs included *Kal Ho Naa Ho* and *Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai*.



Read full article