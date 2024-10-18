Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Let’s Show Compassion- Musician on outrage over accident involving Salifu Amoako’s son

Image 197.png Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran gospel artist Abena Serwaa Ophelia called for forgiveness and compassion towards Bishop Salifu Amoako's family after the tragic accident involving his son, Elrod, which killed two girls.

Veteran gospel artist Abena Serwaa Ophelia called for forgiveness and compassion towards Bishop Salifu Amoako's family after the tragic accident involving his son, Elrod, which killed two girls. In an interview, she urged Ghanaians to offer empathy and support to the grieving family amid public outrage.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh