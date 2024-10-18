Let’s Show Compassion- Musician on outrage over accident involving Salifu Amoako’s son

Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran gospel artist Abena Serwaa Ophelia called for forgiveness and compassion towards Bishop Salifu Amoako's family after the tragic accident involving his son, Elrod, which killed two girls.

Veteran gospel artist Abena Serwaa Ophelia called for forgiveness and compassion towards Bishop Salifu Amoako's family after the tragic accident involving his son, Elrod, which killed two girls. In an interview, she urged Ghanaians to offer empathy and support to the grieving family amid public outrage.





Read full article