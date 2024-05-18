Let's bring back CDs and pen drives - Philipa Baafi

Philipa Baafi

Renowned Gospel artist, Philipa Baafi, suggests combining traditional CD and pen drive sales with digital streaming to bolster music marketing efforts.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Baafi, who took a hiatus to train as a Physician Assistant, highlights the financial challenges faced by musicians, noting that digital streaming alone isn't sufficient.



While acknowledging the importance of digital platforms, Baafi emphasizes the need for a dual approach, citing Ghana's underexploited hard copy market.



She underscores the substantial costs involved in music production, video making, and promotion, advocating for additional revenue streams to sustain artists' careers effectively.



Baafi challenges the notion that CDs and pen drives are obsolete, asserting that there's still demand, particularly in areas with limited digital access like churches and cars.

She emphasizes the practicality of selling hard copies, affirming their relevance alongside digital platforms.



Dispelling the perception of being "old school," Baafi points out the tangible benefits of hard copy sales, highlighting their appeal to consumers who prefer physical formats.



She stresses the importance of diversifying sales strategies beyond digital platforms to reach broader audiences.



In light of her advocacy, Baafi recently released the video for her new song, "Eda Ho Pefee," on her birthday, underscoring her commitment to embracing both traditional and modern methods of music distribution.