Let's collaborate and fill the O2 arena - Wicked Queen J to Patapaa

Patapaa, Wicked Queen J

Denmark-based Ghanaian singer, Wicked Queen J, has extended an exciting invitation to fellow artist Patapaa, expressing her belief in their potential to fill the renowned O2 Arena.

Following Patapaa's recent announcement of his interest in hosting a show at the iconic venue, Wicked Queen J has reached out, suggesting a collaboration to make the dream a reality.



With their combined talents and diverse musical styles, the duo aims to captivate audiences and create an unforgettable experience.

Fans eagerly await updates on this potential collaboration, anticipating the electrifying energy and dynamic performances these artists are known for delivering.



